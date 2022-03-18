Seminoles fall in First Four, 61-50 to Missouri State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WCTV) - A second quarter surge wasn’t enough for Florida State to overcome Missouri State on Thursday as the Bears defeated the Seminoles 61-50 in the inaugural First Four of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

MSU (25-7) started the game red hot while the Seminoles (17-14) struggled to get their offense going in the opening quarter. FSU fell behind quickly and a late surge in the period was only enough to create an 18-11 deficit.

The second 10 minutes saw the Garnet and Gold come alive, flipping the script on the Bears with a 19-0 run of its own while playing stifling defense for much of the period. Despite the run however FSU was still outshot in the second quarter with MSU shooting 30.8% from the field to Florida State’s 25% and a late surge from the opponent made the score 29-29 at the halftime break.

The third quarter once again belonged to Missouri State as the Seminole offense went cold and the Bears continued to generate turnovers. FSU’s 17 giveaways enabled Missouri State to score 16 points while also being outscored in transition 15-13. The Bears biggest advantage in the box score however came in second chance points as MSU put up 16 to Florida State’s four.

Only one Seminole scored in double figures on the night as Freshman Guard O’mariah Gordon put up 12. Makayla Timpson followed her effort with eight points and six rebounds.

