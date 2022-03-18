Advertisement

Seminoles fall in First Four, 61-50 to Missouri State

Coach Sue Semrau instructs the Florida State Seminoles during a 61-50 loss to Missouri State in...
Coach Sue Semrau instructs the Florida State Seminoles during a 61-50 loss to Missouri State in the NCAA Tournament(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WCTV) - A second quarter surge wasn’t enough for Florida State to overcome Missouri State on Thursday as the Bears defeated the Seminoles 61-50 in the inaugural First Four of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

MSU (25-7) started the game red hot while the Seminoles (17-14) struggled to get their offense going in the opening quarter. FSU fell behind quickly and a late surge in the period was only enough to create an 18-11 deficit.

The second 10 minutes saw the Garnet and Gold come alive, flipping the script on the Bears with a 19-0 run of its own while playing stifling defense for much of the period. Despite the run however FSU was still outshot in the second quarter with MSU shooting 30.8% from the field to Florida State’s 25% and a late surge from the opponent made the score 29-29 at the halftime break.

The third quarter once again belonged to Missouri State as the Seminole offense went cold and the Bears continued to generate turnovers. FSU’s 17 giveaways enabled Missouri State to score 16 points while also being outscored in transition 15-13. The Bears biggest advantage in the box score however came in second chance points as MSU put up 16 to Florida State’s four.

Only one Seminole scored in double figures on the night as Freshman Guard O’mariah Gordon put up 12. Makayla Timpson followed her effort with eight points and six rebounds.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man detained in Mall parking lot in connection to a pursuit in Tallahassee
Missing woman’s car involved in pursuit that ends at Tallahassee mall
The operation began on March 8 and lasted for six days. Included in the arrests were four child...
Disney employees and former judge among 108 arrested in human trafficking sting
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a drive by shooting from Tuesday night.
Two teens in custody after drive by shooting
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car fire on I-10 in Gadsden County Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE: Roadway cleared after car fire on I-10
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament’s inaugural First Four featuring the 11-seeded Florida State...
LIVE BLOG: Florida State Women’s Basketball takes on Missouri State in NCAA Women’s Tournament First Four
Valdosta State Women's Basketball Head Coach Deandra Schirmer celebrates after the Lady Blazers...
From Sweet to Elite! VSU Lady Blazers upset top seeded Union, 66-58
Florida State head coach Sue Semrau reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
FSU Women’s Basketball notches NCAA Tournament Berth
The Valdosta State University Athletics Department is giving back to the community with their 2...
Lady Blazers win opening DII Tournament game, upsetting Tampa, 59-50