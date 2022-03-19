Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, March 19

We'll see a good chance of showers and thunderstorms again for Saturday with a low-end risk of a few being severe. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details an
By Charles Roop
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and thunderstorms were moving through the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday morning as a cold front was slowly moving eastward just to the west of the viewing area. A slow movement will bring a potential of the redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the day as the front inches east. There is a low-grade threat of some of those thunderstorms becoming severe with damaging wind gusts and hail as the primary hazards of concern. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

The cold front will pass through the area Saturday night into early Sunday morning, which will allow for a sunny sky Sunday with drier conditions. Highs will mainly be in the 70s.

The morning lows for Sunday and Monday mornings will be in the 40s, but the morning low will increase by Wednesday as moisture will return to our area.

Another storm system is forecast to enter the eastern U.S. Wednesday and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has called for a 15% chance of severe weather for portions of the viewing area in it’s Day-5 (Wednesday) outlook, which is roughly equivalent of a level-2 risk of severe weather. Rain chances will remain through at least Friday.

