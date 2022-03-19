Fans and Colleagues React to Gene Deckerhoff’s FSU Retirement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FSU fans and colleagues were reacting to Gene Deckerhoff’s decision to step down from being the voice of FSU Friday.

A day, like his voice, that rocked Seminole nation.

“The most genuinely infectious personality, positive personality that I’ve ever been around,” shared Front Row ‘Noles host and Deckerhoff’s former colleague Keith Jones.

A man regarded by many Florida State fans as one of the greatest voices in sports was also known to be a better person and one of the biggest advocates for FSU.

“Next to Coach Bowden he has been the greatest ambassador for Florida State University and for Tallahassee,” explained Jones. “He loves the Seminoles, he loves Tallahassee and he’s not bashful about telling anyone who listen about that.”

Deckerhoff voiced some of FSU’s biggest sports moments while raising generations of fans.

Both as the voice of the ‘Noles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“That voice is a huge part of Saturday and Sundays for people,” said FSU and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Cory Dowd. “And certainly whenever I talk about my fandom for the Bucs or for the ‘Noles he’s a huge part of it so I’m super happy for him.”

A voice he was blessed with but also worked tirelessly to perfect.

“He had a great voice, he had a great knack, he had the temperament and the passion but he put the work in,” said Jones. “There was nobody that showed up at a stadium or in an arena that was more prepared than gene Deckerhoff.”

His retirement from FSU broadcasts seen as a bittersweet moment for the fans who say they’re happy they were a part of the journey.

“I’m really happy for him that he is getting some time to retire and I was very fortunate that I was able to share a part of my childhood with him,” shared Dowd.

Fans say his legendary calls will always stay with them, even as he steps away from the mic.

Gene says he will continue to call games for the tamp Bay Buccaneers but his last day as the voice of the ‘Noles will be Saturday April 9th for FSU football’s spring game.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.