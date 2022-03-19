One dead, multiple people injured following boating accident in Bainbridge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was killed and several others injured following a boating accident Saturday near the Earle May Boat Basin, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

The incident happened around Noon, and officials say it involved two boats taking part in a weekend tournament.

According to BPS spokesperson Julie Harris, there were multiple tournaments being held in that area Saturday, including a Florida based fishing tournament involving middle and high school aged students.

Harris said she could not release the name of the victim, and did not know which tournament they were taking part in.

An angler affiliated with the Florida Bass Nation Junior/ High School tournament told WCTV one of their boats was involved in the incident. The other boat was part of the other tournament.

A high school student and his father suffered broken bones but survived the crash, he said. The fatality happened with the anglers from the other tournament.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources took over the investigation.

BPS said “our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the anglers, boat captains, and everyone associated with the tournament.”

