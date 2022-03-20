Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Outlook - Sunday, March 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rain and thunderstorms that those in the Big Bend and South Georgia encountered in recent days finally left the viewing area late Sunday night. A cold front pushed through the area, and its passage brought a cooler and drier air mass to the area as well as a clearer sky. Sunshine is on tap for Sunday with highs in the 70s. Low temperatures Sunday morning will be in the 40s in most locations with high temperatures climbing back up into the 70s.

A dome of high pressure is anticipated to move into the Atlantic Ocean later on Monday, and will consequently bring back moisture. The morning low Tuesday will be in the 50s with more clouds passing by during that day. But rain chances will start to climb late Tuesday night as another storm system is forecast to move into the eastern U.S.

🌷It's the first day of spring but we are well into our spring severe weather season. 👀 Another round of severe weather is in the forecast Tuesday Night and Wednesday.



Hazards

🌪️Tornadoes

💨Destructive winds

🌧️Localized flooding pic.twitter.com/urMhJLNsJI — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) March 20, 2022

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the viewing area under what’s equivalent to a level 2 risk of severe weather Wednesday as that storm system moves east. Rain chances will be higher Wednesday, but decrease to around 40% Thursday to 20% Friday. The storm system is forecast to clear out of the region during Friday and bring nice weather back to the area next Saturday.

