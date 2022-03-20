‘A dialog by mother and daughter’: The launch of a project dedicated to reconciliation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re shedding light on women who have played vital roles in our community.

This week we take a look inside a project dedicated to truth and reconciliation.

The Equal Justice Initiative’s Community Remembrance Project, the Tallahassee project founded by women. “There’s still a lot of fragmentation in our beautiful United States that we often don’t want to discuss. We don’t want to be reckoned with and when it sticks its dirty little head up a lot of us retreat,” said founder Takeshia Stokes.

The Community Remembrance Project devoted to remembering the victims of lynching in Tallahassee.

“It’s a time for us to come together to identify the wrongs we’ve done and do the best to make them right as much as we can and continue to allow that to unfold,” Stokes said.

A project sparked by women.

“It was a dialog by mother and daughter that sparked the start of this project, the Tallahassee Community Project and from that start we’ve had men and alike come on board so a whole host of 47 partners now both civic and faith based,” Stokes said.

Other women inside the project, dedicated to doing extensive research, bring new names to light.

“We just had our narrative marker put up for the four that we know of and now we have an additional six that we are reckoning with,” Stokes said.

Stokes said she’s grateful for the trailblazers before her who helped pave the way and hopes she’ll too go down as one for generations to come.

“I’m honored to be in that legacy of women because I’m not one of the first and I won’t be one of the last. There will be many that come after us as there were many that came before us for black women, all women to be a part of the movement,” Stokes said.

This story just touched the surface of the many community members putting in the work behind the scenes to acknowledge the horrors of racial injustice.

