Mayo man died after driving off the road in Leon County

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man from Mayo died in a single-car crash Saturday midnight around 12:57 a.m. after driving off interstate 10 in Leon County.

On March 19, a 49-year-old man was driving his pickup truck on I-10 in the area of mile marker 209, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

For an unknown reason, the man drove off the roadway onto to south grass shoulder and his side impacted a tree.

FHP said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP was assisted by Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County Fire and Rescue and Leon County EMS.

