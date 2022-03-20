Tallahassee man left with serious injuries after Leon County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A male driver was rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Saturday night after sustaining serious injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m., on Edenfield Road located off U.S. Highway 90 in Leon County where the vehicle left the road, collided into a power pole, numerous sign posts, and two large standing trees.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle prior to coming to a rest.

FHP was assisted by Tallahassee Fire Department, Leon EMS, and the City of Tallahassee Utilities.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

