Tallahassee man left with serious injuries after Leon County crash

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:11 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A male driver was rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Saturday night after sustaining serious injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m., on Edenfield Road located off U.S. Highway 90 in Leon County where the vehicle left the road, collided into a power pole, numerous sign posts, and two large standing trees.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle prior to coming to a rest.

FHP was assisted by Tallahassee Fire Department, Leon EMS, and the City of Tallahassee Utilities.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

