Deputies respond to motorcycle crash with injuries in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash involving a motorcycle injured one Sunday night in Leon County, according to a spokesperson with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 2900 Block of Whirlaway Trail just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

One person suffered injuries in the crash. LCSO is asking drivers to avoid the area, as deputies have shut down roads in the area during the investigation.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, or the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.