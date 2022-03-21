Advertisement

Deputies respond to motorcycle crash with injuries in Leon County

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a motorcycle crash with injuries.
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a motorcycle crash with injuries.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash involving a motorcycle injured one Sunday night in Leon County, according to a spokesperson with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 2900 Block of Whirlaway Trail just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

One person suffered injuries in the crash. LCSO is asking drivers to avoid the area, as deputies have shut down roads in the area during the investigation.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, or the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Tallahassee man left with serious injuries after Leon County crash
Bainbridge boating accident
One dead, multiple people injured following boating accident in Bainbridge
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Mayo man died after driving off the road in Leon County
‘A dialog by mother and daughter’: The launch of a project dedicated to reconciliation
‘A dialog by mother and daughter’: The launch of a project dedicated to reconciliation

Latest News

The weekend will end with sunshine, but we could see rough weather again on Wednesday....
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Outlook - Sunday, March 20
‘A dialog by mother and daughter’: The launch of a project dedicated to reconciliation
‘A dialog by mother and daughter’: The launch of a project dedicated to reconciliation
‘A dialog by mother and daughter’: The launch of a project dedicated to reconciliation
‘A dialog by mother and daughter’: The launch of a project dedicated to reconciliation
The weekend will end with sunshine, but we could see rough weather again on Wednesday....
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, March 20