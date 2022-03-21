FSU Black Law Students Association won first place in the National Mock Trial Competition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Black Law Students Association of Florida State University College of Law won first place in the national Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial Competition.

The competition took place during the weekend of March 17-18, and FSU BLSA went undefeated.

The competition featured sixteen law school teams, including those from the University of Maryland and Texas A&M University, which FSU BLSA defeated in the final round.

Winning team members are:

Judelande Jeune, a third-year student from Tampa, Florida

Kayla Neal, a second-year student from Tallahassee, Florida

Nyah Tennell, a third-year student from Queens, New York

Khamisi Thorpe, a second-year student from Delray Beach, Florida, made up the winning squad.

General counsel at the Office of the State Courts Administrator and Florida State law alumna C. Erica White coached the team to victory.

In addition to winning the national championship, Thorpe was chosen Best Advocate for the Prosecution, and Tennell was voted Best Advocate for the Defense.

“Congratulations to our BLSA student advocates on winning the national Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial Competition,” said Dean Erin O’Connor. “These talented students are shining examples of our extremely impressive student body!”

FSU BLSA previously also won the Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial Competition for the Southern Region in February, where they were unbeaten.

