Advertisement

FSU Black Law Students Association won first place in the National Mock Trial Competition

FSU black law students win first place in National Mock Trial Competition.
FSU black law students win first place in National Mock Trial Competition.(FSU)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Black Law Students Association of Florida State University College of Law won first place in the national Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial Competition.

The competition took place during the weekend of March 17-18, and FSU BLSA went undefeated.

The competition featured sixteen law school teams, including those from the University of Maryland and Texas A&M University, which FSU BLSA defeated in the final round.

Winning team members are:

  • Judelande Jeune, a third-year student from Tampa, Florida
  • Kayla Neal, a second-year student from Tallahassee, Florida
  • Nyah Tennell, a third-year student from Queens, New York
  • Khamisi Thorpe, a second-year student from Delray Beach, Florida, made up the winning squad.

General counsel at the Office of the State Courts Administrator and Florida State law alumna C. Erica White coached the team to victory.

In addition to winning the national championship, Thorpe was chosen Best Advocate for the Prosecution, and Tennell was voted Best Advocate for the Defense.

“Congratulations to our BLSA student advocates on winning the national Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial Competition,” said Dean Erin O’Connor. “These talented students are shining examples of our extremely impressive student body!”

FSU BLSA previously also won the Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial Competition for the Southern Region in February, where they were unbeaten.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bainbridge boating accident
UPDATE: Boater killed at Bainbridge fishing tournament identified
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a motorcycle crash with injuries.
Deputies respond to motorcycle crash with injuries in Leon County
The two were charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Mayo man died after driving off the road in Leon County
FILE PHOTO: FSU women's basketball coach Sue Semrau (left) with Brooke Wyckoff (right) during...
FSU women’s basketball coach Sue Semrau announces retirement

Latest News

Lewis Robinson was a janitor at a Tallahassee elementary school a generation ago. Now a former...
Friends, family raise funds for headstone to honor beloved elementary school janitor, community member
Savell's arrest for the possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Man busted with methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Calhoun County
Hahira Middle Students raise $2k for Clean Water for South Sudan
Middle School Students raise $2k for clean water in South Sudan
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Two victims found dead in a car due to gunshots in Lake City