Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested

The two were charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Services called asking for law enforcement assistance.

When officers arrived at the motel, they were made aware that a representative from a Florida Adoption Center had picked up a child under 2-years-old from the motel the day before.

When the representative picked up the child, he appeared to have injuries. The child was then taken to a children’s hospital in Florida, where he was admitted and is listed in critical condition, according to VPD.

Detectives made contact with Florida law enforcement officials, who went to the hospital to check on the child. They found out that the child was malnourished, had several bone fractures, a subdermal hematoma, and other medical concerns.

Officers made contact with the child’s mother, Mickeala Howard, and Howard’s boyfriend, Milton Curry at the motel.

They were taken to the Valdosta Police Department to be interviewed by detectives. After the interviews, both Howard and Curry were taken to Lowndes County Jail and they have been charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.

This case is still active and detectives are working closely with the Florida authorities and the Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Service, according to VPD.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this child as he fights for his life. This is one of the worst cases of abuse that our agency has investigated in some time,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

