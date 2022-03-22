Advertisement

General Motors recalls 740K SUVs; headlights are too bright

General Motors is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017 because headlight beams...
General Motors is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017 because headlight beams could be too bright and pose a danger to other drivers.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.

The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall.

The company is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017.

Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say reflections caused by the headlight housings can illuminate some areas with too much light.

The agency says this can reduce visibility for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

GM hasn’t come up with a repair yet.

The company expects to notify owners by letter starting April 23.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Edge, 45, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of cruelty to children, sexual...
Moultrie middle school coach arrested on child molestation charges
A level 2 risk of severe weather was in place Wednesday for nearly the entire Big Bend and...
Low-end threat of severe weather Wednesday
Sauleda;s arrest for child pornography.
Man arrested for child pornography in Wakulla County
The Florida Highway Patrol says a tree is down on I-10 east in Jefferson County, near mile...
UPDATE: I-10 cleared after tree falls on eastbound lanes
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is rerouting traffic on Centerville Road because a...
Tallahassee police report tree down on Centerville Road

Latest News

Inside the race to prevent Russia gaining full control of the skies above Ukraine.
Ukraine's race to keep Russia from air domination
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war
Surveillance camera catches people setting fire to pride flag
Kentucky couple’s pride flag set on fire, caught on surveillance camera
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support