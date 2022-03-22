Advertisement

Man busted with methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Calhoun County

Savell's arrest for the possession of Drug Paraphernalia.(CCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Savell for having methamphetamine during a traffic stop for speeding, according to a CCSO Facebook post.

On March 21, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Savell’s car for speeding at the intersection of SR-20 and CR-287.

CCSO said during the traffic stop, the deputy conducted an air sniff of the exterior of the car by his K9 and the K9 did alert to the smell of narcotics within the car.

During the search of the car, the deputy found 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, a homemade pipe and two digital scales, according to CCSO.

Savell was arrested for the possession of Methamphetamine and possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

