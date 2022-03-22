Sneads Man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Man from Sneads City suffers serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle in an attempt to avoid a crash with a garbage truck.

On March 21, a 39-year-old man was driving his motorcycle with no helmet on south on County Road 270 in the area of Askew lane Monday morning around 6:30 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a Waste Pro garbage truck was stopped in the southbound lane of County Road 270 where the workers were performing their pickup duties.

The motorcycle driver observed the truck and veered to the right in an attempt to avoid a collision with the truck.

Due to his attempt, the driver lost control of his motorcycle causing it to travel into standing water in a ditch located on the west side of County Road 270, according to FHP.

FHP said the driver was ejected into the ditch prior to his motorcycle coming to final rest.

A passing motorist along with a bystander assisted the man out of the water.

The driver was transported by helicopter to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to get treated for his serious injuries, according to FHP.

