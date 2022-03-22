Advertisement

Sneads Man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in Liberty County

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Man from Sneads City suffers serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle in an attempt to avoid a crash with a garbage truck.

On March 21, a 39-year-old man was driving his motorcycle with no helmet on south on County Road 270 in the area of Askew lane Monday morning around 6:30 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a Waste Pro garbage truck was stopped in the southbound lane of County Road 270 where the workers were performing their pickup duties.

The motorcycle driver observed the truck and veered to the right in an attempt to avoid a collision with the truck.

Due to his attempt, the driver lost control of his motorcycle causing it to travel into standing water in a ditch located on the west side of County Road 270, according to FHP.

FHP said the driver was ejected into the ditch prior to his motorcycle coming to final rest.

A passing motorist along with a bystander assisted the man out of the water.

The driver was transported by helicopter to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to get treated for his serious injuries, according to FHP.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bainbridge boating accident
UPDATE: Boater killed at Bainbridge fishing tournament identified
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a motorcycle crash with injuries.
Deputies respond to motorcycle crash with injuries in Leon County
The two were charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Mayo man died after driving off the road in Leon County
FILE PHOTO: FSU women's basketball coach Sue Semrau (left) with Brooke Wyckoff (right) during...
FSU women’s basketball coach Sue Semrau announces retirement

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Mayo man died after driving off the road in Leon County
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Tallahassee man left with serious injuries after Leon County crash
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car fire on I-10 in Gadsden County Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE: Roadway cleared after car fire on I-10
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Live Oak woman died in a fatal car crash in Hamilton County