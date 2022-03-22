Advertisement

Middle School Students raise $2k for clean water in South Sudan

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HAHIRA, GA. (WCTV) - Hahira Middle School students raise over $2,000 to donate for clean water for South Sudan by participating in a meaningful Walk-A-Thon.

After being inspired by the novel “A Long Walk to Water,” seventh-grade social studies teachers, Rebekah Price, Diane Hiers, Steven Brogdon and Helen Gullage made a challenge with their students called The Walk-A-Thon, according to the press release.

“The Walk-A-Thon has a two-fold purpose,” says Price. First, “It simulates the struggle kids in Africa have getting water.”

In South Sudan, it takes about 3-4 miles of walking to get water, and carrying about a 40-pounds jug of water.

The challenge the teachers created for their students included each student to walk one mile while carrying a minimum of one gallon of water.

“It wasn’t hard at first, but it felt really heavy by the end, and in Africa, they carry even more for even longer,” Kansas Wadsworth said, a seventh-grader.

This challenge also acted as a fundraiser for Water for South Sudan, the nonprofit founded by the book’s main character. Each kid worked hard to raise funds to participate in the Walk-A-Thon, the release stated.

“We wanted to spread awareness about the need for clean water,” Jett Terrell said, a seventh-grader.

“We got donations and also did school-wide fundraisers,” explained Miley Joiner, a student participant. “We sold Chick-Fil-A boxes and t-shirts before walking.”

The project is in line with the academic standard that students are currently learning about concerning water scarcity and pollution. Clean water is not always a luxury.

The students successfully raised more than $2,000 to help Water For Sudan organization drill a well to assist with easier access to clean water.

“It feels good knowing we did something to help people,” Wadsworth said proudly.

