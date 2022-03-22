Advertisement

Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn

Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.(Martinus/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was arrested Sunday night for asking bystanders on a street to take her infant child, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a welfare check when they discovered the woman with her baby.

Corpus Christi police said in a Facebook post that 25-year-old Yessenia Cardenas was walking down the street and attempting to give her infant away. The child is less than 2 weeks old.

Witnesses told officers they stopped to speak with Cardenas and then she asked them to take her baby. The witnesses took the child and immediately called 911.

Police said medics checked on the infant as well as Cardenas, who “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic.”

The baby was taken into custody by Child Protective Services. Cardenas was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Edge, 45, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of cruelty to children, sexual...
Moultrie middle school coach arrested on child molestation charges
A level 2 risk of severe weather was in place Wednesday for nearly the entire Big Bend and...
Low-end threat of severe weather Wednesday
Sauleda;s arrest for child pornography.
Man arrested for child pornography in Wakulla County
The Florida Highway Patrol says a tree is down on I-10 east in Jefferson County, near mile...
UPDATE: I-10 cleared after tree falls on eastbound lanes
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is rerouting traffic on Centerville Road because a...
Tallahassee police report tree down on Centerville Road

Latest News

Inside the race to prevent Russia gaining full control of the skies above Ukraine.
Ukraine's race to keep Russia from air domination
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war
Surveillance camera catches people setting fire to pride flag
Kentucky couple’s pride flag set on fire, caught on surveillance camera
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support