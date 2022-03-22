Advertisement

Shots fired at West Pensacola St. gas station, Tallahassee police say

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at a Shell Gas Station on West Pensacola Street late Monday night.

According to the department’s incident report, officers were sent to the area of 2410 West Pensacola St. around 11:49 p.m. Monday because a shooting had just happened there.

The officers found several shell casings in the parking lot and damage to several gas pumps, TPD says.

No suspects or victims have been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, according to TPD.

“No injuries have been reported,” the incident report states.

