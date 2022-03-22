Advertisement

Strickland enters plea, sentenced 25 years in prison for deadly hit and run

A jury was selected Monday, March 21, and testimony in Jarvis Strickland’s trial was scheduled...
A jury was selected Monday, March 21, and testimony in Jarvis Strickland’s trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, but Strickland decided to enter a plea before the jury entered the courtroom.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The man accused of a deadly hit and run that claimed the life of avid runner and Wakulla High track coach Paul Hoover has entered a last-minute plea.

A jury was selected Monday and testimony in Jarvis Strickland’s trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, but Strickland decided to enter a plea before the jury entered the courtroom.

Court records show Strickland was sentenced to 25 years in prison for leaving the scene on Springhill Road in May 2017 and then setting his car on fire to try to hide evidence of the crash.

“On behalf of our family, friends and the Tallahassee and Wakulla community, we are grateful to have a resolution,” Hoover’s wife Myrna Hoover said afterward. “We will always be honored to have had Paul as our husband, father and friend.”

Strickland entered a last-minute plea once before under similar circumstances. He entered a plea back in August 2021 just as his trial was scheduled to start, but he later withdrew the plea.

“I think it took far longer than it should have, but I think we got a good resolution for the Hoover family and I’m grateful they were patient,” prosecutor James Beville said.

Strickland previously petitioned the court for a compassionate release as he battles cancer, but was taken into custody after Tuesday’s plea to begin serving his 25-year sentence.

The judge also revoked Strickland’s driver’s license for the rest of his life.

Strickland’s attorney had no comment on the plea or the sentence.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Edge, 45, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of cruelty to children, sexual...
Moultrie middle school coach arrested on child molestation charges
A level 2 risk of severe weather was in place Wednesday for nearly the entire Big Bend and...
Low-end threat of severe weather Wednesday
Sauleda;s arrest for child pornography.
Man arrested for child pornography in Wakulla County
The Florida Highway Patrol says a tree is down on I-10 east in Jefferson County, near mile...
UPDATE: I-10 cleared after tree falls on eastbound lanes
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is rerouting traffic on Centerville Road because a...
Tallahassee police report tree down on Centerville Road

Latest News

In 3-2 vote, City Commission approves controversial Miccosukee-Blair Stone rezoning
In 3-2 vote, City Commission approves controversial Miccosukee-Blair Stone rezoning
DeSantis speaks against the trans swimming champion.
DeSantis speaks out against transgender swimming champion
FSU med school student matches with residency after overcoming battle with leukemia
FSU med school student matches with residency after overcoming battle with leukemia
Transgender swimmer FL
FSU medical student leukemia