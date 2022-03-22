Advertisement

Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom

Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A teacher in North Carolina resigned a day after a video surfaced of him berating students in a foul-mouthed tirade during class.

According to WITN, Onslow County Schools confirmed it happened during first period on Thursday at Southwest High School.

The school system called it an “inappropriate verbal outburst by a staff member.”

“You can go through life on the **** system and get your paycheck on the first and 15th from my taxes and live an absolute horrible life. I don’t care. You can be another statistic, I don’t care,” the teacher is heard on the recording.

The school system said the staff member resigned on Friday.

“In the Onslow County School system, we expect only the highest standards of behavior from our students and staff, and that we treat every member of our school family with dignity and respect. The type of behavior exhibited in this situation will not be tolerated and is certainly not representative of the employees of Southwest High School, or any other employees who work in our district.”

Onslow County Schools statement

The school district did not release the name of the teacher involved.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Edge, 45, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of cruelty to children, sexual...
Moultrie middle school coach arrested on child molestation charges
A level 2 risk of severe weather was in place Wednesday for nearly the entire Big Bend and...
Low-end threat of severe weather Wednesday
Sauleda;s arrest for child pornography.
Man arrested for child pornography in Wakulla County
The Florida Highway Patrol says a tree is down on I-10 east in Jefferson County, near mile...
UPDATE: I-10 cleared after tree falls on eastbound lanes
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is rerouting traffic on Centerville Road because a...
Tallahassee police report tree down on Centerville Road

Latest News

Inside the race to prevent Russia gaining full control of the skies above Ukraine.
Ukraine's race to keep Russia from air domination
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war
Surveillance camera catches people setting fire to pride flag
Kentucky couple’s pride flag set on fire, caught on surveillance camera
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support