Advertisement

Trump lawyers: Judge abused discretion in forcing testimony

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers say a New York judge abused his discretion with a decision last month requiring him to answer questions under oath in a civil investigation into his business practices.

In papers filed Monday in a state appeals court, Trump’s lawyers said Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron failed to properly weigh constitutional and ethical concerns that they’d raised about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., want Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling overturned and James’ subpoenas seeking their testimony invalidated.

In a statement, James said: “Despite continuous efforts to impede this investigation, no one can stop our pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. We will continue to follow the facts without fear or favor.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bainbridge boating accident
UPDATE: Boater killed at Bainbridge fishing tournament identified
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a motorcycle crash with injuries.
Deputies respond to motorcycle crash with injuries in Leon County
The two were charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Mayo man died after driving off the road in Leon County
FILE PHOTO: FSU women's basketball coach Sue Semrau (left) with Brooke Wyckoff (right) during...
FSU women’s basketball coach Sue Semrau announces retirement

Latest News

A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Bride Grace Gwaltney was about to hop into a limousine when Tom Hanks walked up and asked to...
Tom Hanks photobombs bridal party in Pittsburgh
The victim was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Boston while on a trip to celebrate St....
Bouncer charged after Marine veteran stabbed to death outside bar
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
State media: No survivors found in China Eastern plane crash
Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old Marine veteran, was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Boston...
Marine veteran, 23, fatally stabbed outside Boston bar