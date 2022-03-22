Advertisement

Two victims found dead in a car due to gunshots in Lake City

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting that led to two victims’ deaths.

On March 21, LCPD responded to a report of two dead victims at 258 NE Hernando Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers found a silver car with two front-seat occupants who were dead from gunshots, according to LCPD.

LCPD said the names of the two victims are not being released until they have been positively identified and next of kin notification has been made.

“This appears to be a tragic event for all involved,” Chief of Police Gerald Butler said, “I can say we feel safe in saying there is no threat to the public from the perpetrator(s) of this crime.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Inv. Rose with the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.

No further information was released.

