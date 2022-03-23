2 vehicles catch on fire after crashing into power pole in Suwannee Co.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Fire Rescue says it responded when two vehicles caught on fire after crashing into a power pole Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of County Road 250 and 201st Road around 11 a.m. CR 250 was closed to through traffic at the time because of the downed power lines, SCFR says.

Firefighters say no injuries were reported in this crash, as all occupants managed to escape from the vehicles. Fire units did extinguish the fire, but they weren’t able to do so until the power lines were secured, SCFR says.

