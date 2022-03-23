UPDATE: Majority of utility customers regain power in the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the WCTV First Alert Weather team monitors a storm system that brought severe weather across the South this week, local utility companies are reporting that most customers have regained power in the North Florida and South Georgia area.

WCTV is reporting this information based on outage maps from the utility companies. You’ll find links to those maps in the list.

Below, you’ll find the number of outages in several locations, as of 3:50 p.m.:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.