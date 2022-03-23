UPDATE: Majority of utility customers regain power in the Big Bend and South Georgia
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the WCTV First Alert Weather team monitors a storm system that brought severe weather across the South this week, local utility companies are reporting that most customers have regained power in the North Florida and South Georgia area.
WCTV is reporting this information based on outage maps from the utility companies. You’ll find links to those maps in the list.
Below, you’ll find the number of outages in several locations, as of 3:50 p.m.:
- Suwannee Valley Electric: 239
- Tri-County Electric: 0
- Georgia Power & Light: 5
- Grady EMC: 272
- Talquin: 3 (majority near the Havana area)
- Tallahassee: 0
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.