Barb’s Brittle Apple Crisp
Filling:
6 medium baking apples
¼ cup raisins
¼ cup craisins
¼ cup apple cider
1 lemon (juiced & zested)
4 tablespoons butter, melted
½ cup crushed brittle bits
Topping:
¾ cup all-purpose flour
¾ cup old-fashioned oats
¼ cup granulated sugar
¼ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon allspice
½ cup butter, softened
Instructions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch square baking dish.
2. Core apples then cut into large chunks. In a large bowl add apples with raisins, craisins, apple cider, lemon juice, lemon zest, and butter. Stir in the crushed brittle bits. Spread the filling in the baking dish.
3. In a medium bowl combine the flour, oats, sugars, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. Add the softened butter until the topping is crumbly. Sprinkle the topping over the filling.
4. Bake for 1 hour or until the apples are tender and the topping has turned a light golden brown.
