Barb’s Brittle Apple Crisp

Barb McGarrah of Barb's Brittles whipped up her special brittle apple crisp -- and you can too!
By Barbara McGarrah | Barb's Brittles
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Filling:

6 medium baking apples

¼ cup raisins

¼ cup craisins

¼ cup apple cider

1 lemon (juiced & zested)

4 tablespoons butter, melted

½ cup crushed brittle bits

Topping:

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup old-fashioned oats

¼  cup granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼  teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼  teaspoon allspice

½  cup butter, softened

Instructions:

1.  Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.  Butter a 9-inch square baking dish.

2. Core apples then cut into large chunks.  In a large bowl add apples with raisins, craisins, apple cider, lemon juice, lemon zest, and butter.  Stir in the crushed brittle bits.  Spread the filling in the baking dish.

3. In a medium bowl combine the flour, oats, sugars, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice.  Add the softened butter until the topping is crumbly.  Sprinkle the topping over the filling.

4. Bake for 1 hour or until the apples are tender and the topping has turned a light golden brown.

