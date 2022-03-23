Barb’s Brittle Apple Crisp

Filling:

6 medium baking apples

¼ cup raisins

¼ cup craisins

¼ cup apple cider

1 lemon (juiced & zested)

4 tablespoons butter, melted

½ cup crushed brittle bits

Topping:

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup old-fashioned oats

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon allspice

½ cup butter, softened

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch square baking dish.

2. Core apples then cut into large chunks. In a large bowl add apples with raisins, craisins, apple cider, lemon juice, lemon zest, and butter. Stir in the crushed brittle bits. Spread the filling in the baking dish.

3. In a medium bowl combine the flour, oats, sugars, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. Add the softened butter until the topping is crumbly. Sprinkle the topping over the filling.

4. Bake for 1 hour or until the apples are tender and the topping has turned a light golden brown.

