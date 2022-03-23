UPDATE: FHP reports 4 injuries in 4 vehicle Madison County crash on I-10

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV)- The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a large car crash on I-10 west Madison County Wednesday afternoon where an SUV collided with three other vehicles.

According to FHP, an SUV car was driving westbound in the outside lane around 2:40 p.m. while a pickup truck was driving westbound in the inside lane.

As the flow of the traffic approached a vehicle struck in the median at 249 mm. The pickup truck slowed down and steered right to the outside lane where the SUV was speeding, which led to a crash. FHP said.

The release stated the pickup truck was able to bring his car to a controlled stop, but the SUV kept going westbound where he crashed into a Sudan.

The Sedan suffered disabling damage to the rear and came to a rest in the inside lane.

FHP said the SUV then continued traveling in a northerly direction where it crashed with a Semi-Truck’s rear.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Madison County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, while the Sedan driver and passengers were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to FHP.

