Low-end threat of severe weather Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A potent large-scale storm system that brought severe weather across the South since Monday is expected to bring a chance of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes to the Big Bend and South Georgia as soon as Wednesday morning. The threat is not expected to be as high as it was in places like Texas and the Deep South Monday and Tuesday.

An area of low pressure at the surface was over Kansas and Missouri Tuesday evening with an attached cold front over western Arkansas and MississippI. The low and front are forecast to continue an eastern trek Tuesday night into Wednesday. Ahead of the cold front, a squall line that brought wind, hail, and a few reported tornadoes from Louisiana to Alabama Tuesday will move into the rest of Alabama and the western Florida panhandle Tuesday night.

Guidance models continue to agree with the line of rain and thunderstorms to approach the Apalachicola and Chattahoochee rivers between 5 and 8 a.m. Wednesday and move through the rest of the viewing area during the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the viewing area under a level 2 risk of severe weather for Wednesday. (WCTV Weather via SPC/NOAA)

The line of rain and thunderstorms will bring a level 2 (slight) risk of severe weather across the entire viewing area Wednesday. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts with a lower threat of hail and isolated tornadoes. There will be a few limiting factors to keep the severe risk lower than what was observed farther west Monday and Tuesday, but there will be enough wind shear and instability (after dawn) to keep a slight risk in place.

The weather team will continue to monitor the threat on Wednesday. Be sure to have the WCTV weather app to receive any watches or warnings that could be issued.

