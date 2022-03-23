Moultrie middle school coach arrested on child molestation charges

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it has arrested a Moultrie middle school track and basketball coach on child molestation charges.

Nicholas Edge, 45, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of cruelty to children, sexual battery, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual assault by persons with disciplinary authority. Edge worked at Willie J. Williams Middle School in Moultrie, the GBI says. He was a paraprofessional and track and basketball coach at the school.

According to the press release, the alleged child molestation happened during a return trip to Colquitt County after an away school sporting event.

The GBI says the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office requested its help around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after it received a report of several, separate incidents of child molestation of a student-athlete at Willie J. Williams Middle School.

“An investigation was initiated, and interviews were conducted with the victim and witnesses,” the GBI’s press release says. “Evidence was collected that supported the allegations by agents and sheriff’s office investigators related to this investigation.”

Edge was booked into the Colquitt County Jail. The GBI says it is still investigating more incidents involving the same victim. Edge may face more charges when the investigation is complete.

If you have any information for the GBI, reach out to its Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. You can also submit an anonymous tip at this link.

