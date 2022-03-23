Advertisement

Several cell towers intentionally damaged, man facing federal charge, ATF says

According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in the Southern District Court of Mississippi, Manuel...
According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in the Southern District Court of Mississippi, Manuel Alejandro DeJesus is accused of setting fire to a cell tower in Moss Point on March 2, 2022.(PACER/U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi)
By Lindsay Knowles and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Federal agents and local authorities are investigating fires that were reportedly intentionally set at several cell-tower sites earlier this month in south Mississippi.

Manuel Alejandro DeJesus is believed to have set fire to at least three cell towers in the Jackson County area where destruction of the towers was attempted with the sites suffering damage, according to Agent Jason Denham of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Gulfport office.

Manuel Alejandro DeJesus is believed to have set fire to at least three cell towers in the...
Manuel Alejandro DeJesus is believed to have set fire to at least three cell towers in the Jackson County area that were either destroyed or where destruction was attempted, said ATF Agent Jason Denham of the Gulfport office.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

WLOX reports DeJesus is currently not facing charges in all of the incidents but he is facing a federal charge stemming from a fire that occurred at a tower in Moss Point, a city near the Mississippi-Alabama border.

The Moss Point Fire Department reports it responded to a call at around 9:30 a.m. on March 2 about a possible transformer fire behind a Comfort Inn and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store located on Highway 63, according to an affidavit filed Tuesday in the U.S. Southern District Court in Gulfport.

Fire crews said they discovered that it wasn’t a transformer but instead a generator inside a locked cell tower fence that caught fire.

A further investigation revealed that someone had pulled the power meters and threw them over the fence, removed parts from the generator and intentionally cut numerous wires, the affidavit stated. Several bottles with rags were also found at different locations throughout the scene.

ATF agents from the Gulfport office, the FBI, and representatives with the wireless and utility companies responded to the fire scene.

On March 8, with the assistance of the Pascagoula Police Department, authorities executed a search warrant on a 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 registered to DeJesus. Several items were reportedly found in the truck, including cable/wire cutters and a GPS device. Police were able to read the device, which shared the truck traveled to the cell site behind the Comfort Inn on March 2.

On March 17, agents were able to obtain surveillance footage from a source near the tower that showed a vehicle matching the truck’s description arriving at the site, according to the affidavit. The video also showed the truck leaving the scene after smoke started to show.

On March 21, a Mississippi Crime Laboratory latent print examiner confirmed a fingerprint found at the fire scene matched that of DeJesus, the affidavit stated.

Among the evidence authorities found in DeJesus’ truck was a sign that read “JW Spy Antenna” with the name “American Tower” written on it. American Tower is the company that owns the tower site and leases it out to different telecommunication companies.

Among the evidence authorities found in DeJesus’ truck was a sign that reads “JW Spy Antenna”...
Among the evidence authorities found in DeJesus’ truck was a sign that reads “JW Spy Antenna” with the name “American Tower” written on it. On that sign was also a copy of La Atalaya, which is the Jehovah Witness publication The Watchtower in Spanish.(PACER/U.S. District Court - Southern District of Mississippi)

According to the affidavit, a representative of one of those companies told the ATF that they got their wires from an out-of-state source, which makes the site an instrument of interstate commerce, thus resulting in the federal investigation.

A certified fire investigator determined that the fire was intentionally caused and classified it as incendiary.

DeJesus is facing a federal charge because there was an improvised incendiary device used to destroy or attempt to destroy the tower site, according to ATF Agent Denham.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Sheriff: Couple found dead in Lake City suspected of killing woman in Live Oak
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Shots fired at West Pensacola St. gas station, Tallahassee police say
A jury was selected Monday, March 21, and testimony in Jarvis Strickland’s trial was scheduled...
Strickland enters plea, sentenced 25 years in prison for deadly hit and run
A level 2 risk of severe weather was in place Wednesday for nearly the entire Big Bend and...
Low-end threat of severe weather Wednesday
Lewis Robinson was a janitor at a Tallahassee elementary school a generation ago. Now a former...
Friends, family raise funds for headstone to honor beloved elementary school janitor, community member

Latest News

A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.
97-year-old Texas man survives tornado in his bed when it hits home
The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after...
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec
A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim...
Man kills boss, shoots coworker before taking his own life at Chicago office complex, police say
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win