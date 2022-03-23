Advertisement

Tallahassee police report tree down on Centerville Road

The Tallahassee Police Department says it is rerouting traffic on Centerville Road because a large tree fell on power lines in the area.(Madison Glaser - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is rerouting traffic on Centerville Road because a large tree fell on power lines in the area.

TPD says Centerville Road is closed between Eddie and Olson roads. The road will stay closed while crews work to clear the area, TPD says. Officers responded to the area around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the roadway is reopened. We will provide updates as the status of the road closure changes,” the department wrote on Facebook.

