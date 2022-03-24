In 3-2 vote, City Commission approves controversial Miccosukee-Blair Stone rezoning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After an almost three hour public hearing, the Tallahassee City Commission voted 3 to 2 to approve the rezoning of the northeast parcel of land at the intersection of Blair Stone and Miccosukee Roads.

Commissioners Dianne Williams-Cox, Curtis Richardson, and Mayor John Dailey voted in favor of the rezoning; Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter voted against.

The public hearing began after 6:00 with a presentation by Reggie Bouthillier, who was representing the applicant for rezoning. The land is owned by the Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic, and they wanted the land to be rezoned as C2, general commercial, rather than OR-2, office residential.

The Commission had previously denied the rezoning in May of 2021, but TOC went to court and a judge quashed the original decision.

Bouthillier requested Commissioner Jeremy Matlow recuse himself on the vote.

Matlow’s opponent in the 2022 election is David Bellamy, who is a member of TOC, the landowner in the hearing.

The City Attorney told Matlow she did not believe he needed to recuse, and he didn’t.

“I know that I can review the facts objectively and without bias,” Matlow said.

Bouthillier also requested Commissioner Jack Porter recuse herself based on a zoom meeting she had with residents.

“The Commissioner not only had ex parte communications but organized opposition in a specific zoom meeting of almost 20 people,” Reggie Bouthillier said.

He pointed to the nature of the public hearing.

“This is a sitting judge who’s supposed to be an impartial decision maker organizing with the opposition in a zoom meeting in anticipation for a quasi-judicial hearing”

The City Attorney again said in her opinion, Porter did not need to recuse.

Porter said that conversation was part of her job, pointing out that some on the meeting supported the rezoning.

“It’s what I’m elected to do. Speaking to residents is not bias,” she said. “I sent an email invitation to every single person who reached out to me.”

She did not recuse herself.

After presentations from a planner and transportation expert on TOC’s behalf, public comment began around 7:45.

13 people spoke against the rezoning in person, and 2 spoke against the rezoning virtually.

“Rezoning a single parcel like this is in the interest of the property owner, at the expense of the neighborhood,” nearby resident Eric Sologaistoa said.

“To rezone the property would disrupt the smooth east west flow of traffic,” nearby resident Sug Neilson said.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox kicked off discussion, saying the court’s decision carries a lot of weight for her.

“With a heavy, heavy heart, we have to follow the law,” Commissioner Williams-Cox said. “We tried. That’s what I can say. We tried. But given what the courts have said, I’m not sure how we overcome that.”

Commissioner Matlow pushed back on the rezoning, saying the safety of pedestrians and cyclists is paramount, which is reinforced by the current configuration of Blair Stone Road.

“A mixed use development would be a lot more compatible for walk-ability and cyclists and the infrastructure the City has already invested to put into place,” Matlow said.

Commissioner Porter asked the City Attorney if the court decision “orders” the Commission to approve the zoning; the City Attorney said in her legal opinion, it did not.

Mayor John Dailey was participating virtually on Wednesday; he said the Commission was forced to reconsider by the court order.

“I don’t think any opinions have changed that we need to do the best job we can to protect the quality of life of neighborhoods,” Dailey said.

However, Dailey pointed to the agreement of the Planning Commission, city staff, and the court order that recommended allowing the rezoning.

Commissioner Richardson asked what would happen if they didn’t approve the rezoning.

“We’ll go back to the same court and ask for relief as soon as possible,” Bouthillier replied.

Based on that response, Richardson pointed to the potential legal costs associated with defending a “no” decision, using taxpayer dollars.

“This may not be to our benefit if we know where the court has already ruled, and if we’re simply delaying the inevitable,” Richardson said, before making a motion in favor of the rezoning.

The landowner says there is not a development currently lined up for the site.

