Capitol News Service reporter Mike Vasilinda wins FABJ Legacy Award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists is honoring longtime political reporter Mike Vasilinda with its 2022 Legacy Award, as he wraps up a half-century covering news at the Florida Capitol.

Vasilinda’s reports from the Florida Capitol have been appearing on WCTV’s Eyewitness News for decades.

He was surprised with the news of the award live on-air Thursday. Vasilinda will be honored at the FABJ’s Awards Gala on May 7.

Vasilinda announced earlier this month he’d be stepping back from daily reporting at the Capitol after covering his 49th legislative session.

He’s done the math.

“Statistically, 39.5% of every legislative session ever held in Florida, I’ve been at,” Vasilinda said recently as he waited in the press gallery for a vote on the budget.

“I’ve calculated somewhere between 3,700 and 4,000 days of watching actual legislative sessions between regular sessions, special sessions, organizational sessions and a couple of impeachment trials,” Vasilinda said. “I’ve spent the better part of ten consecutive years watching the legislature.”

Vasilinda started covering the legislature in 1974 and has reported throughout the tenures of 10 governors.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls him “an old school reporter who tells it like it is.”

“For nearly half a century, Mike has served the people of Florida through his journalistic integrity and his commitment to reporting the truth,” Gov. DeSantis said in a video message. “Our state capitol was built in 1977, so this building has never known a year without Mike Vasilinda roaming its corridors and questioning its occupants.”

“It’s fascinating. I enjoy it every day,” Vasilinda said recently. “I still get goosebumps driving down Apalachee Parkway. Seeing the Capitol — it just thrills me. Seriously. I’m not kidding you at all. It’s strange, but it’s a feeling I got the first time I drove into town and I still get it every day.”

Steve Bousquet — who went on to work for the Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times and now the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — has been a part of the Capitol press corps for more than 30 years.

“I go way back with Mike, because when I first came up here as a young television reporter from Miami, I knew nobody and he knew everybody... and I mean everybody,” Bousquet said with a laugh.

He attributes Vasilinda’s longevity and success to relationship building and decades of institutional knowledge.

“You mention to Mike, ‘Hey, what happened with the services tax? Hey Mike, what kind of governor was Bob Martinez? Hey Mike, what was it like when Bob Graham was running the state?’ He’s got on the tip of his tongue a lot of knowledge about that,” Bousquet said.

Alia Faraj-Johnson worked with Vasilinda for years at Capitol News Service. She started out as a receptionist and went on to become a producer, assignment manager and on-air talent.

“I think it was about 13 years working with Mike Vasilinda... Learning everything I know now about the state capitol and the way government works in Florida,” Faraj-Johnson said in a recent interview in the Capitol courtyard.

“I have always found Mike to be a very fair and balanced newsman,” Faraj-Johnson said. “I would run out and conduct interviews to help him produce stories and Mike was extremely careful to tell both sides of the story, and sometimes, as you know, there are more than two sides to a story and Mike reflected that in his news.”

Faraj-Johnson would later become press secretary for Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and now runs her own consulting and communications firm, the Alia Strategic Group.

Former Gov. Bush stressed the importance of reporting on state government and getting that word out to people far beyond the Capital City.

“Mike over many, many years played a critical role in making sure that folks in Florida knew what was going on at the state level,” former Governor Jeb Bush said in a video message. “I always enjoyed our interactions, Mike, and congratulations on an incredible career.”

Vasilinda estimates he has turned over 10,000 news packages and conducted 50,000 interviews in his career. Those interviews span 27 senate presidents, 25 house speakers and 10 governors.

“I would like to congratulate Mike Vasilinda on 50 years of outstanding reporting on state politics to families in Florida and across the nation,” U.S. Senator Rick Scott said in a video message. “Thank you for decades of service.”

“From the halls of the Florida Legislature to the living rooms of millions of Floridians, your reporting has kept our government connected to the people it serves and kept powerful politicians accountable and accessible to all,” former Gov. Charlie Crist said.

FABJ’s Legacy Award recognizes those who’ve dedicated 25 years or more of service to television broadcasting in Florida. Mike Vasilinda will be one of three Legacy Award winners honored in Florida this year.

