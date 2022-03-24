DeSantis speaks out against transgender swimming champion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finds himself in a back and forth discussion with the LGBTQ community again after saying a transgender athlete is not the true winner of a college swimming champion.

Yesterday, DeSantis issued a proclamation declaring the second-place finisher, Lia Thomas from Sarasota, is the rightful champion.

Equality Florida, an advocacy group for the LGBTQ community, is blasting DeSantis for his comments on the issue.

Equality press secretary Brandon Wolf calls the governor’s comments “dangerous” and “transphobic.” He also mentioned how the rhetoric puts the transgender community in harm’s way.

Wolf accuses DeSantis of using the bully pulpit to erase the identity of trans people and focusing on an issue that ignores the needs of everyday Floridians.

“My question is how does that solve the rising property insurance rates in Florida, how does that help us solve rent that went up 29% in Orlando last year, 40 or 50% in some parts of Miami,” said Wolf,” how does that help us solve the crumbling infrastructure that leads to buildings like the one in surfside?”

DeSantis says allowing transgender athletes in women’s sports make a mockery of women’s sport and denies them the opportunity to compete.

His proclamation comes nearly a year after he signed a bill that requires anyone participating in girls’ athletics in Florida to have an original birth certificate that states they are female.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.