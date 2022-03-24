Old Bainbridge road temporarily closed at Gadsden Co. line due to crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Old Bainbridge Road. Troopers responded to the area near the Gadsden County line around 2:30 p.m.

FHP’s online traffic map indicates there is a roadblock in the area. It’s unclear at this point how many people were hurt in the crash, nor the severity of those injuries.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter around 3:15 p.m. that Old Bainbridge Road at the Gadsden County line is temporarily closed in both directions. Deputies are rerouting traffic to Orchard Pond Parkway. The sheriff’s office said it will provide an update when the road is open again.

⚠️ALERT! ⚠️Old Bainbridge Road at the Gadsden County line is TEMPORARILY CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS due to a traffic crash. Traffic is being re-routed to Orchard Pond Parkway. This post will be updated when it is re-opened. pic.twitter.com/R1vqb8R0oR — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) March 24, 2022

WCTV is sending a reporter to the area to gather the latest details.

