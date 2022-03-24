Advertisement

Leon County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested on child porn charges

GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own in February on out-of-state charges of child pornography and obscene contact with a child.

According to an arrest affidavit filed on Feb. 18, 2022, the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia told LCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit that it obtained two arrest warrants for James Linton.

Linton was arrested that day at the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the county jail without incident. Records show Linton was booked into the Dekalb County Jail a week later on February 25. He bonded out two days later.

Court records indicate Linton is charged in Georgia with “Computer Pornography” and “Obscene Telephone Contact with a Child.” The computer pornography charge encompasses the possession of child porn, as well as offering or soliciting sexual conduct from minors, via a computer or another electronic device.

WCTV has reached out to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for more information about Linton’s arrest, along with information on how long he worked at LCSO and in what capacity.

This is a developing story. WCTV is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Edge, 45, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of cruelty to children, sexual...
Moultrie middle school coach arrested on child molestation charges
A level 2 risk of severe weather was in place Wednesday for nearly the entire Big Bend and...
Low-end threat of severe weather Wednesday
Rollover crash on Thomasville Rd.
Rollover crash on Thomasville Road
Sauleda;s arrest for child pornography.
Man arrested for child pornography in Wakulla County
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is rerouting traffic on Centerville Road because a...
Tallahassee police report tree down on Centerville Road

Latest News

The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Old Bainbridge Road.
Old Bainbridge road temporarily closed at Gadsden Co. line due to crash
Lovett burgers
Lovett's Burgers owner shows off burgers, fries and sauces as Bite of Brown continues
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Woman suffers serious injuries in McCaskill Ave. shooting
Darrius Hollis, 28, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised...
Quitman man sentenced in COVID fund fraud scheme