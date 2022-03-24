Leon County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested on child porn charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own in February on out-of-state charges of child pornography and obscene contact with a child.

According to an arrest affidavit filed on Feb. 18, 2022, the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia told LCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit that it obtained two arrest warrants for James Linton.

Linton was arrested that day at the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the county jail without incident. Records show Linton was booked into the Dekalb County Jail a week later on February 25. He bonded out two days later.

Court records indicate Linton is charged in Georgia with “Computer Pornography” and “Obscene Telephone Contact with a Child.” The computer pornography charge encompasses the possession of child porn, as well as offering or soliciting sexual conduct from minors, via a computer or another electronic device.

WCTV has reached out to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for more information about Linton’s arrest, along with information on how long he worked at LCSO and in what capacity.

This is a developing story. WCTV is working to gather more information.

