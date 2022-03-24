No charges brought in January’s North Monroe Street shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 911 calls from Jan. 14 and police reports obtained by WCTV show new details in a violent confrontation between a City Taxi driver and a passenger.

According to police reports, the State Attorney’s Office will not bring charges against either man. Since neither is charged with a crime, WCTV will not name them in its reporting.

The calls began streaming into the consolidated dispatch agency just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 14.

The 69-year-old driver told police he usually works during the day, and this was his final passenger of the evening.

The 18 year-old passenger accused him of driving too slowly, in order to get more money.

The altercation occurred in the parking lot of a Walmart on North Monroe Street.

“There’s a shooting at the Walmart on North Monroe,” one woman told 911 dispatchers. “I was waiting to pick up groceries. Yeah they’re still there - and a taxi driver - taxi van - a minivan - and a guy got out and he was screaming, and the van driver said I’m going to shoot ya again!”

“It looked like a minivan taxi pulled up. We heard a gunshot. A man jumped out of the minivan taxi,” another caller said.

The driver told police the passenger began punching him in the back of his head; that’s when the driver pulled out a gun, turned around, and fired once at the passenger.

Calls capture the moment the passenger jumped out of the parked van.

“He says he needs help. He’s on the ground and he’s screaming,” one caller said.

“I think he’s shot because he’s laying on the ground,” said another.

The driver got out of the car after the shot was fired, threatening the passenger further. Multiple callers watched from their vehicles nearby, some waiting to pick up groceries.

“There is a man with a gun in the North Monroe parking lot. There is a cab. He’s got a man on the ground,” said one caller. “He’s got a gun.”

“He is the driver of the cab. He’s getting back in the cab now,” said another.

“I don’t know if someone needs to perform CPR. Someone’s scared because the gun guy is still there, but the guy is having a hard time breathing,” a third caller told dispatchers.

When police arrived on the scene, the driver was back in the vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident.

He told police the passenger was angry and he got scared. The driver said he only started carrying a gun in the cab the month before, after odd passenger behavior.

The man who was shot was taken to TMH; he was recovering at home days later when police followed up.

State Attorney Jack Campbell tells WCTV that in this case, the driver’s use of force was lawful under self-defense, and the passenger admitted to police that he had “put his hands” on the driver.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.