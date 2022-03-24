NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in Echols County

ECHOLS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service Jacksonville office have completed a storm survey on storm damage near Statenville, GA and determined a tornado did touch down on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the weather office, the damage they surveyed was about two miles west of Statenville. After looking at damage to mobile homes and tree limbs, meteorologists concluded an EF-0 tornado with winds of 85 mph caused the damage. Below is a graphic provided by NWS Jacksonville and shows a map of the tornado’s path.

Confirmed tornado in Echols County (NWS Jacksonville)

Statenville residents told WCTV a matter of minutes was all it took for Wednesday's storm to wreak havoc on their small community.

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall was on air providing live updates as the tornado warning was happening for this storm. You can re-watch his coverage below.

