Rollover crash on Thomasville Road
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A car rolled over on Thomasville Road near Rustlewood Lane Thursday morning causing slight traffic delays in the area.
The crash happened around 7:45 a.m.
Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office were on scene assisting with the crash and directing traffic.
According to a post from Bradfordville Fire & Rescue’s Facebook, no one was injured in the crash, but it did result in another rear-end crash in the northbound lanes.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.