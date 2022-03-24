Advertisement

Woman suffers serious injuries in McCaskill Ave. shooting

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on McCaskill Avenue Wednesday night.

TPD says its officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of McCaskill Ave. at 10:08 p.m. The shooting happened inside a home on that block, the incident report says.

The suspect shot the victim and then ran away from the area, according to TPD.

Police say a suspect of the shooting has been identified, but they have not been arrested yet. TPD did not include that suspect’s identity with its incident report.

“This remains an open and active investigation,” the incident report states.

