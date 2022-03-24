Advertisement

Woman’s body found in refrigerator

The family of a woman who was killed and placed into a refrigerator confronts the man accused of taking her life. (Source: WJAR/FAMILY PHOTOS/CNN)
By WJAR staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A family is dealing with heartbreak after the gruesome death of Sherbert Maddox.

Police said the body of the 40-year-old was found inside in a refrigerator at her home in Providence on Tuesday.

Police believe Cooper shot his girlfriend, wrapped her up in plastic and placed her in a refrigerator in her apartment.

On Wednesday her family confronted the accused killer, expressing their fury at 53-year-old Nathan Cooper, the man accused of killing their loved one.

People came by Maddox’s home to pay their respects after learning what happened, including Maddox’s cousin, Sharmaine Johnson.

“My mom called me this morning and let me know that her boyfriend killed her and put her in the refrigerator like a piece of steak,” she said.

Johnson wore a special shirt featuring Maddox, and the victim’s aunt left behind special candles with her picture.

“I’m a victim of domestic violence myself. She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Johnson said.

“I’d be so devastated if I got news that I lost one of my children ... not only that but then to be put in the refrigerator, so I just pray to Lord that things get better around here,” said Diane Johnson, a frriend of the victim’s family.

Cooper did not enter a plea and is being held without bail.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Edge, 45, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of cruelty to children, sexual...
Moultrie middle school coach arrested on child molestation charges
A level 2 risk of severe weather was in place Wednesday for nearly the entire Big Bend and...
Low-end threat of severe weather Wednesday
Rollover crash on Thomasville Rd.
Rollover crash on Thomasville Road
Sauleda;s arrest for child pornography.
Man arrested for child pornography in Wakulla County
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is rerouting traffic on Centerville Road because a...
Tallahassee police report tree down on Centerville Road

Latest News

Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia
In this Jan. 10, 2022, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state...
Arizona lawmakers vote to restrict trans athletes, surgeries
An amateur hockey player goes into cardiac arrest while on the ice during a game being streamed...
VIDEO: Amateur hockey team helps player suffering cardiac arrest on ice
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
McConnell says he’ll vote against Jackson for Supreme Court
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested on child porn charges