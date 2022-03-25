Advertisement

Aspirin improves survival rate for patients hospitalized with COVID, study finds

Aspirin improves survival for COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, according to a recent...
Aspirin improves survival for COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, according to a recent study.(WNDU)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found that patients who took aspirin when they were first hospitalized for COVID-19 lowered their odds of dying in the hospital.

The study was published this week in the medical journal JAMA Network Open and suggested that survival rates improved for patients who had moderate COVID symptoms and took aspirin during their first day in the hospital.

Researchers found that the results were strongest for patients over the age of 60 and for those with two or more diseases at the same time.

The study looked at data from more than 112,000 COVID patients hospitalized with moderate symptoms from January 2020 to September 2021.

According to the study, patients given aspirin on their first day in the hospital were nearly 14% less likely to die in the hospital.

And patients who took aspirin were nearly 30% less likely to suffer a pulmonary embolism.

Researchers said while effective vaccines are available in wealthy nations, COVID continues to cause more than 65,000 deaths a week worldwide. These findings highlight the need for accessible, inexpensive therapies for those who remain unvaccinated.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest affidavit filed by DCSO says Linton was caught during an undercover sting in which a...
UPDATE: Undercover sting led to Leon County correctional officer’s child porn arrest
Rollover crash on Thomasville Rd.
Rollover crash on Thomasville Road
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Old Bainbridge Road.
Old Bainbridge road temporarily closed at Gadsden Co. line due to crash
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Woman suffers serious injuries in McCaskill Ave. shooting

Latest News

Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage.
Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation
Deputy found a boy on the highway riding his scooter to reach his mother.
Young boy found on a highway riding his scooter trying to reach his mother
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
(PRNewsfoto/BNC)
Black News Channel blindsides Tallahassee employees with news of closure
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US seeks tougher UN sanctions after N. Korea missile test