Black News Channel blindsides Tallahassee employees with news of closure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee-based Black News Channel, which launched roughly two years ago, announced via email to its employees on Friday it would abruptly cease operations.

The announcement was made in an internal memo WCTV obtained from an employee who wished to remain anonymous. The email was sent at 2:55 p.m Friday from President and CEO Princell Hair, who touted the efforts of employees before relaying the news that the network would “cease live operations and file for bankruptcy.”

“Unfortunately, due to challenging market conditions and global financial pressures, we have been unable to meet our financial goals, and the timeline afforded to us has run out.” Hair wrote in the memo. “I understand that this surprising and unfortunate news will naturally generate a lot of questions surrounding next steps. Our leadership team and human resources will be in touch to address them over the coming days and weeks.”

The news came just hours after the network made a social media post that touted an “all-time viewership record” and urged viewers to “Keep the momentum going.”

Despite one of the chief investors being Jacksonville Jaguars owner and billionaire Shahid “Shad” Khan, the source told WCTV that employees did not receive their paychecks on time, which were expected to be delivered Friday, and added that employees were told they would instead be paid on Monday. WCTV reached out to Hair with a question regarding the alleged delay in employee pay. Hair directed WCTV to BNC communications spokesperson Tim Buckman, who forwarded a copy of Hair’s memo. Buckman later responded to a follow-up email with questions regarding the veracity of the claims of the missing paychecks.

“The payroll deposits scheduled for today (Friday) will be made on Monday, March 28th,” Buckman told WCTV.

The delay drew some backlash from impacted employees, such as evening host Marc Lamont Hill, who took to Twitter Friday afternoon stating employees were “being denied money they’ve already worked for.”

According to its website, Black News was the only provider of 24/7 multi-platform programming dedicated to covering the unique perspectives, challenges, and successes of Black and Brown communities. Over the course of its two-year lifespan, the channel had been re-branded and re-launched and had hired more than 250 black journalists and production personnel, according to the memo. Many of the employees had relocated to Tallahassee for employment.

