Community Leaders In Gadsden County Gather For An Anti-Violence Rally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders in Quincy gathered for the “Saving Our Youth From Gun Violence and Domestic Violence” event Thursday night.

Organizers were hoping to collaborate and help save the youth.

“This is a great community and we want to keep it going forward,” exclaimed Gadsden County Sheriff Office Chaplin Jimmy Salters.

A passionate cry for change was echoed by community leaders in Gadsden County Thursday as they look to reach their youth.

“It’s a concern that we don’t want in our community. We want to try to clean the community up by working together with pastors and community leaders,” said Salters.

Community leaders were hoping to see organizations collaborate to make a difference.

“So I think the community coming together as one in unity is what I would like to see so we can collaborate together and all be one accord and bring like I say programs together that will benefit the kids as well as the adults,” said City of Quincy District 5 Commissioner Anessa Canidate.

FAMU head football Coach Willie Simmons, whose own son was a victim of gun violence and survived, says it starts with the adults.

“So we have to look inward before we look outward. We have to look at ourselves and ask ourselves what are we doing to help this community,” explained FAMU head football coach and Gadsden County native Willie Simmons.

And even when it seems like they’re not making a difference, Simmons says they should keep fighting for their young people’s future.

“And so we can’t say well nothings happening and it’s getting worse and why should I do anything. That’s the losing mentality,” explaining Simmons. “So we have to take the mentality of winners and say regardless of what’s going on we got to keep fighting.”

The community says they hope they can create a safe environment for years to come.

Chaplin Salters asks those who are interested in mentoring and helping the youth to contact him and GCSO.

