Echols County residents react to high intensity storm damage in their community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Echols County Emergency Management officials say high winds knocked down trees and power lines in an isolated area causing some damages.

Residents say they are shaken up but are relying on each other to make it through.

“I’m just glad it’s over with and everybody is safe,” exclaimed Echols County resident Thomas Dickerson.

It only takes a matter of minutes. That’s all people in Echols County say it took for this storm to wreak havoc on their small community.

“I was standing at the front door and it was raining and I was like it’s not gonna do anything and I just got the alert,” said Dickerson. “Then I said well I’m just gonna go back to my bedroom by the time I got back to my bedroom and hit and it was a real loud you know that tornado sound that sounds like a train.”

One resident said she was putting her baby down for a nap when it all happened.

“We got a warning that it was going to be a tornado warning in the area and then within two minutes if that warning there was a huge gust of wind and I just grabbed my baby and we went into the closet,” said Echols County resident Hannah Little.

The storm activity happening so quickly some people didn’t know how to feel.

“You really didn’t have time to get scared. I mean the dogs they knew something was going on. They got quiet and they went and hid and then I knew something was going on then,” explained Dickerson.

The result, a down tree on a porch, a trampoline in a tree and for little, a shed basically ripped to shreds.

“That is actually a shed that we had next to the shop,” shared Little. “Part of it is there, a part of it is behind me, the other parts are across the street. If that shows you how how fierce the winds were.”

Shortly after the stormed cleared the community got to work cleaning up debris and cutting down trees. The neighborhood ready and willing to look out for each other.

“In the community they all come together and they pretty much help each other. They are all getting everything cleaned up and one neighbor is helping the other and I mean they are getting on top of it,” expressed Dickerson. “There’s some pretty good guys out here.”

And they all say they’re just happy everyone is safe.

The residents say the power has been restored in the area and there are no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.