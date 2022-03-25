Grand jury finds 122% raise for Quincy City Commissioners legal, but ‘unjustified and wrong’.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A scathing presentment from the grand jury, made up of Gadsden County citizens, found a 122% raise Quincy City Commissioners gave themselves was legal, but calls it “unjustified and wrong.”

Quincy City Commissioners’ salaries jumped from $16,700 to $37,000 in the latest budget.

The City Manager at the time, Jack McLean, made allegations that two Commissioners had conducted secret meetings about the raise.

McLean has since been fired by the Quincy City Commission, in another controversial decision. He has sued the Commission as well.

In front of the grand jury, McLean testified that Mayor Ronte Harris and Mayor Pro-Tem Keith Dowdell met with him and discussed the pay bump, but the grand jury decided FDLE’s investigation could not prove the conversations took place at the meeting.

Dowdell and Harris confirmed the meeting had occurred, but both said the raises weren’t discussed.

The grand jury took issue not only with the 122% raise, but the meeting allegedly happening outside Florida’s Sunshine Law, writing that they were “deeply concerned about this alleged practice and expect that our Commissioners will review these laws and proceed with the integrity we expect from our elected officials.”

Mayor Ronte Harris, Mayor Pro-Tem Keith Dowdell, and Commissioner Aneesa Canidate voted in favor of the budget containing the raises; Commissioners Angela Sapp and Frieda Bass-Prieto voted against.

State Attorney Jack Campbell said the grand jury took the initiative to investigate the salary raises.

“They certainly didn’t think it was good government. The people who work for the City of Quincy, they got a 2% raise. The City Commissioners got a 122% raise,” Campbell said of the publicly-released presentment. “When they looked at that increase, it took them well out of the proportion of any other community of that size, of that budget.”

The grand jury points out, Quincy City Commissioner salaries now rank 13th among Florida’s 411 municipalities, despite the fact that Quincy’s population has almost 10,000 fewer people than the average population of municipalities in the state.

The grand jury wrote that the new Commission salaries are “inconsistent with both the mission of the Quincy City Commission and with the salaries of Commissioners in comparable municipalities.”

The grand jury recommended the adoption of a charter amendment that would return Commissioners to their prior salary, and not allow any more than a 2% increase, saying the community needs to act to address the issue.

“The City Commissioners who voted for the pay raise abused the power and responsibility afforded them by our current city charter,” they wrote. “The action of these Commissioners in adopting the pay increase demonstrates a self-interest which is in direct conflict with their duty to serve this community as our representatives.”

The grand jury’s presentment is only a recommendation. Quincy City Commissioners have not responded to WCTV’s request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.