Suwannee Co. deputies searching for possible drowning victim in Peacock Lake

FILE PHOTO: Generic lake water.
FILE PHOTO: Generic lake water.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says the search continues for a 35-year-old man who may have drowned in Peacock Lake Wednesday night.

Sheriff Sam St. John identified the victim as Paul Gibson.

According to the sheriff, his office got the call about the possible drowning around 8 p.m. Wednesday, and his deputies searched the area that night and all day Thursday. The search was still active as of Friday afternoon.

The victim was in a canoe with his sister and a 13-year-old relative, according to the sheriff’s office. The group was paddling across the lake, and on their way back, they had problems with the canoe.

The sheriff says Gibson then jumped out to see what was going on. The sister then threw a life jacket for him, but he couldn’t get it, and the wind blew the canoe away from him, according to the sheriff’s office.

His sister told deputies he couldn’t swim, and when the canoe was out from his reach, he went under the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office dive team are helping SCSO search for the man.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

