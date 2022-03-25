Advertisement

Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado

A woman lost 4 family members. (Source: KMBC, BOLGER FAMILY PHOTOS, IOWA STORM CHASING NETWORK, LSM, CNN, Bolger family Photos, Iowa Storm Chasing Network/LSM)
By Emily Holwick
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMBC) – A woman in Missouri lost four family members, including two children, in a tornado earlier this month.

A family trip on March 5 turned into a tragedy when an EF4 tornado swept through Winterset, Iowa.

Kuri Bolger’s husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and her mother all lost their lives.

Bolger and her 8-year-old son survived.

“I think there’s still strength in being sad and upset because that’s processing everything,” Bolger said.

As she processes, she’s reflecting on the lessons learned from each precious life.

“Owen was just he was very caring but also just like very adventurous. Mike did everything for our family I learned a lot from him, just in how to put other people first. Anytime I get sad, I’m like, ‘Where’s Kinlee, I just need a hug from her.’ Just the sweetest little girl ever,” Bolger said.

In the hard times, she said she thinks back on these moments and finds the strength to move forward.

“They wouldn’t want me to sit and be sad all the time. They would want me to keep going on those adventures and enjoying life. That keeps me going,” Bolger said.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash on Thomasville Rd.
Rollover crash on Thomasville Road
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County correctional officer arrested on child porn charges
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Old Bainbridge Road.
Old Bainbridge road temporarily closed at Gadsden Co. line due to crash
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Woman suffers serious injuries in McCaskill Ave. shooting
In 3-2 vote, City Commission approves controversial Miccosukee-Blair Stone rezoning
In 3-2 vote, City Commission approves controversial Miccosukee-Blair Stone rezoning

Latest News

Putin, a 12-year-old Amur tiger, died Wednesday at the Minnesota Zoo.
Tiger named ‘Putin’ dies at Minnesota Zoo
FILE PHOTO: Generic lake water.
Suwannee Co. deputies searching for possible drowning victim in Peacock Lake
The teacher’s quick action and the other students’ reactions were all caught on camera.
Substitute teacher saves student choking during lunch
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride