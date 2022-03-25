Young boy found on a highway riding his scooter trying to reach his mother

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An off-duty Capitol Police officer is being applauded for helping assist a little boy on HWY 27 in Northern Tallahassee earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post by FDLE, Officer Sadler was driving to dinner with his wife Tuesday night when he noticed a young boy riding his scooter on the busy highway.

The young boy was almost hit by passing vehicles, leading the officer to quickly and safely cross the median, and move him to safety away from the road’s potentially deadly traffic.

FDLE said the young kid told the officer he left his home trying to reach Publix to see his mother.

Officer Sadler and his wife kept the young boy safe until Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.