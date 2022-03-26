Advertisement

GCSO: vehicle left Old Bainbridge Rd and plunged into river

A vehicle plunged into the water along the Leon Gadsden County line Saturday afternoon.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement is investigating an incident along Old Bainbridge Road at the Leon-Gadsden County Line, according to a spokesperson with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

A vehicle reportedly left the roadway and plunged into the Ochlocknee River below.

GCSO said this is a developing situation and specifics about what happened and possible injuries are not yet known.

A separate vehicle incident in the same location closed the roadway Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

