Birth control pill for men found 99% effective in mice, scientists report

A male birth control pill was found 99 percent effective in mice, according to a recent study.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(Gray News) - Women have several choices for birth control, but that is not the case for men. However, those options could be expanding.

On Wednesday, scientists reported that a non-hormonal male contraceptive effectively prevented pregnancy in mice without apparent side effects in a press release from the American Chemical Society.

According to the researchers, most compounds currently undergoing clinical trials target the male sex hormone testosterone, which could lead to side effects such as weight gain, depression and increased cholesterol levels.

“We wanted to develop a non-hormonal male contraceptive to avoid these side effects,” said Abdullah Al Noman, a graduate student at the University of Minnesota involved in the study.

To develop their non-hormonal male contraceptive, researchers said they targeted a protein called the retinoic acid receptor alpha. Knocking out the RAR-α gene in male mice made them sterile, without any noticeable side effects.

When the mice were given the compound orally for four weeks, researchers said their tests found it to be 99% effective in preventing pregnancy in female mice, with no observable side effects detected.

Male mice were also able to reproduce within four to six weeks after they stopped receiving the compound.

Chemist Gunda Georg, also with the University of Minnesota, said testing in human clinical trials is planned for the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

The scientists noted that it could be challenging to predict if a compound that looks good in animal studies will also pan out in human trials. So, Georg said the team is also currently exploring other compounds.

To identify these next-generation compounds, researchers said they are modifying the existing compound and testing new structural scaffolds.

The team also hopes that their efforts will finally bring the elusive oral male contraceptive to fruition.

