Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Saturday, March 26

The weekend stays quiet, but rain chances will return later next week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has your forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday will almost be a carbon copy of Saturday’s weather except for a few more clouds moving through the area later in the day. The morning lows will be in the mid 40s inland to the lower 50s near the coast with daytime highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Surface moisture will increase starting Sunday through mid week, which will help to increase the morning low temperatures to the 50s starting Monday. High temperatures will also be above average as the stretch of dry air continues and reach as high as the mid 80s by Tuesday.

Rain chances will climb starting early Thursday morning as a cold front is forecast to move into the eastern United States. Highs will be closer to 80 Thursday with the lows in the upper 60s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The front will slowly advance eastward and may keep rain chances in play for next Friday.

